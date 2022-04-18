-$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pardes Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRDS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Pardes Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRDSGet Rating) will report earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pardes Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.23). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pardes Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.14). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $11.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pardes Biosciences.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PRDS shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pardes Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Pardes Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pardes Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,185,000. Frazier Management LLC acquired a new position in Pardes Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $40,229,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pardes Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $1,350,000. Foresite Capital Opportunity Management V LLC acquired a new position in Pardes Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $85,571,000. Finally, Altai Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Pardes Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $1,637,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PRDS traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.34. The stock had a trading volume of 88,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,608. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.87. Pardes Biosciences has a twelve month low of $5.54 and a twelve month high of $17.76.

Pardes Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics to improve the lives of patients suffering from life-threatening disease. Its lead candidate is the PBI-0451 that is in clinical development stage to treat and prevent severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 infections and associated diseases.

