$0.26 EPS Expected for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is ($0.02). Neurocrine Biosciences posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $2.68. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $5.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Neurocrine Biosciences.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.69). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $312.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NBIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.17.

In related news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total value of $1,116,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,743 shares of company stock worth $3,957,821. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $99.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52 week low of $71.88 and a 52 week high of $108.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.71.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

