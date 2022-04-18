$0.27 EPS Expected for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.36. Supernus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 145.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $1.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.25). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.56%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SUPN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $31.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $23.15 and a twelve month high of $34.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.48 and its 200 day moving average is $30.68. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 118,881 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,511 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

