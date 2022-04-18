-$0.30 EPS Expected for EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for EQRx’s earnings. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EQRx will report full-year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.34) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow EQRx.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on EQRx in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.60 price target for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of EQRx during the fourth quarter worth $15,596,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EQRx during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EQRx during the fourth quarter worth $1,951,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EQRx during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQRx during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. 19.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EQRX traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $4.32. 581,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,581,653. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.73. EQRx has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $11.10.

EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's pre-registrational programs in Phase III clinical trial include Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Sugemalimab, an anti-programmed death-ligand 1 antibody for the treatment of Stage III and Stage IV NSCLC.

