-$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the lowest is ($0.36). CymaBay Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 24%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($0.89). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($0.75). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CymaBay Therapeutics.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CBAY shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

In other news, insider Dennis D. Kim bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $60,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 810.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,320 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,938 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,609. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.46. The firm has a market cap of $262.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.94. CymaBay Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $5.06.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta that is in phase III clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), as well as has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

