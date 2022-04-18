$0.32 EPS Expected for Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) to announce $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Luxfer’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.33. Luxfer reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.60 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Luxfer.

Get Luxfer alerts:

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $98.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.17 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Luxfer from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Luxfer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LXFR. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Luxfer by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 21,281 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 172,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 16,131 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Luxfer by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Luxfer by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 27,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281 shares during the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LXFR stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.80. 3,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,560. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.50 million, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.01. Luxfer has a 12-month low of $15.34 and a 12-month high of $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is an increase from Luxfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Luxfer’s payout ratio is currently 48.60%.

Luxfer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luxfer (LXFR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.