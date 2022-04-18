-$0.33 EPS Expected for SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) will post ($0.33) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for SOPHiA GENETICS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.36). The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SOPHiA GENETICS will report full-year earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($1.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($1.20). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SOPHiA GENETICS.

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative return on equity of 39.82% and a negative net margin of 182.14%. The firm had revenue of $10.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.27 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SOPHiA GENETICS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on SOPHiA GENETICS from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOPH. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in SOPHiA GENETICS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in SOPHiA GENETICS in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in SOPHiA GENETICS in the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SOPHiA GENETICS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SOPHiA GENETICS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOPH opened at $7.00 on Friday. SOPHiA GENETICS has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $19.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.54.

SOPHiA GENETICS Company Profile

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a healthcare technology company. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, products, and services are used by hospital, laboratory, and biopharma worldwide.

