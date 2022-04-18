-$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVMGet Rating) to report ($0.34) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Adverum Biotechnologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the lowest is ($0.35). Adverum Biotechnologies posted earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($1.40). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($1.05). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Adverum Biotechnologies.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVMGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.07.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.17.

ADVM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.20. 811,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,691,042. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.70. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $10.33. The stock has a market cap of $118.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,483,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,240,000 after purchasing an additional 125,840 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the third quarter valued at $799,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 8,397 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 23.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,870,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 349,963 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 117.4% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 26,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 14,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

Earnings History and Estimates for Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM)

