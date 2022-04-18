-$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) will post ($0.35) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CuriosityStream’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.40). CuriosityStream reported earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CuriosityStream will report full year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($1.00). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.36). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CuriosityStream.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.12. CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 52.81% and a negative return on equity of 20.79%. The company had revenue of $27.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.74 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CURI shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of CuriosityStream from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of CuriosityStream from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of CuriosityStream from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CuriosityStream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CURI. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,885,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,180,000 after buying an additional 75,227 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,841,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,413,000 after buying an additional 15,445 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 475,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after buying an additional 36,719 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 466,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,919,000 after buying an additional 34,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 897.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 450,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 405,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CURI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.32. 4,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,266. CuriosityStream has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.95. The firm has a market cap of $122.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.68.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via the distributor's platform or system; and through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

