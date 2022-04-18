$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for NuVasive’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.28. NuVasive posted earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NuVasive.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $302.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.92 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.65%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on NuVasive in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NuVasive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on NuVasive in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.25.

Shares of NuVasive stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,492. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.43, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.14. NuVasive has a 52 week low of $45.45 and a 52 week high of $72.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.99.

In other news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,644. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in NuVasive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $275,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in NuVasive by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,217 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in NuVasive by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,331 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 9,984 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,203 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after buying an additional 23,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NuVasive by 0.6% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 207,738 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

