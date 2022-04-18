$0.45 EPS Expected for Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.61. Brigham Minerals posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $3.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $4.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Brigham Minerals.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $47.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MNRL shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brigham Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

In other news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 102,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total transaction of $2,774,454.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 780,440 shares of company stock valued at $19,456,167 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 153.6% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. 66.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brigham Minerals stock opened at $27.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Brigham Minerals has a 1 year low of $15.27 and a 1 year high of $28.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.45%.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

