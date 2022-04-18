-$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.47) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exterran’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the lowest is ($0.64). Exterran reported earnings per share of ($0.86) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Exterran will report full-year earnings of ($2.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.79) to ($1.22). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.61) to ($0.42). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Exterran.

Get Exterran alerts:

EXTN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exterran in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exterran in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exterran from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

In other Exterran news, CFO David Alan Barta purchased 6,800 shares of Exterran stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.10 per share, for a total transaction of $34,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXTN. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Exterran by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 587,618 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 307,138 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exterran during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Exterran during the 3rd quarter worth $174,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exterran by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 133,809 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 13,403 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exterran by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,682 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 19,443 shares during the period. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EXTN traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.49. 254,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,513. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Exterran has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $7.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.80.

About Exterran (Get Rating)

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exterran (EXTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Exterran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exterran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.