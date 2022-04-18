-$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.48) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Inogen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.35). Inogen posted earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,500%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inogen will report full year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($0.90). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Inogen.

Get Inogen alerts:

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.27). Inogen had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. Inogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on INGN. StockNews.com began coverage on Inogen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Inogen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.80.

Inogen stock opened at $28.35 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.85. Inogen has a one year low of $26.19 and a one year high of $82.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.54 million, a PE ratio of -97.76 and a beta of 0.91.

In other news, Director Ray Benjamin M. Anderson sold 4,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $156,614.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INGN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Inogen by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,373,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $114,685,000 after acquiring an additional 230,762 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Inogen by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 929,903 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,617,000 after acquiring an additional 61,448 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Inogen by 4.5% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 740,144 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,893,000 after acquiring an additional 32,159 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Inogen by 5.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 514,967 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $22,190,000 after acquiring an additional 26,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Inogen by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 514,425 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $17,489,000 after acquiring an additional 135,799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Inogen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inogen (INGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.