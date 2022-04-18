-$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) will post ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Summit Midstream Partners’ earnings. Summit Midstream Partners reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 516.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Midstream Partners will report full-year earnings of ($1.92) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.97) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Summit Midstream Partners.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The pipeline company reported ($2.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($2.14). The firm had revenue of $99.21 million for the quarter. Summit Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 4.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.97 EPS.

SMLP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Summit Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

SMLP stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.72. 75,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,507. Summit Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $13.91 and a 12 month high of $46.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.81. The company has a market capitalization of $167.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMLP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 10.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 7,284 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 68.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,091 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 15.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Institutional investors own 35.94% of the company’s stock.

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

