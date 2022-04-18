$0.50 EPS Expected for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.50 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.56. Cheesecake Factory posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will report full year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $3.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.87. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cheesecake Factory.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $776.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.52 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 2.47%. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Cheesecake Factory from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush raised their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $52.50 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.73. The stock had a trading volume of 8,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,519. Cheesecake Factory has a 12 month low of $31.43 and a 12 month high of $65.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.93. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAKE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 84.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 20,815 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 7.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,633 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,322,000 after purchasing an additional 23,808 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 4.4% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,905 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 48.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 20,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 4.4% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

