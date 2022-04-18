$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Earthstone Energy reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 217.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $3.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.40 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Earthstone Energy.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 8.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Earthstone Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded Earthstone Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Earthstone Energy from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.93.

In related news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 50,000 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $685,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,475,409.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay Frederick Joliat sold 17,500 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $239,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,330.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,500 shares of company stock worth $1,537,075 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 194,233 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 24,893 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,391,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,800,000 after purchasing an additional 30,255 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Earthstone Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Earthstone Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

ESTE traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.22. 24,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,398. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Earthstone Energy has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $15.27.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

