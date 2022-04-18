$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) will report earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s earnings. Pembina Pipeline posted earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will report full-year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.51. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pembina Pipeline.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PBA. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBA. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 53.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PBA opened at $39.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of $28.89 and a one year high of $40.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.168 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 126.75%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

