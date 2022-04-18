$0.55 EPS Expected for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s earnings. Pembina Pipeline reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will report full-year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.51. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pembina Pipeline.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis.

PBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$43.50 to C$44.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the third quarter worth $793,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,045 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,481 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 574.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 42,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 36,478 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the third quarter valued at about $3,735,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 1.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,743 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PBA opened at $39.72 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of $28.89 and a 1 year high of $40.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a $0.168 dividend. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.75%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pembina Pipeline (PBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.