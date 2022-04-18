-$0.57 EPS Expected for Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMAGet Rating) to report ($0.57) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Olema Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the lowest is ($0.64). Olema Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.39) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.02) to ($2.45). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.49) to ($2.90). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Olema Pharmaceuticals.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMAGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.03).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. HC Wainwright started coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLMA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 59.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,339,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,490,000 after acquiring an additional 870,796 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,771,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 108.7% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 610,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,817,000 after purchasing an additional 317,871 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 118.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,823,000 after purchasing an additional 252,765 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 2,383.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 248,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 238,328 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLMA opened at $3.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.41. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $36.70.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

