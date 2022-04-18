$0.68 EPS Expected for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Hasbro’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.57. Hasbro posted earnings of $1.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 32%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full year earnings of $5.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.79 to $5.34. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $6.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hasbro.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on HAS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.38.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $85.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.16. Hasbro has a twelve month low of $81.16 and a twelve month high of $105.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.03%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

