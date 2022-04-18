$0.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Vermilion Energy’s earnings. Vermilion Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 745.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will report full-year earnings of $3.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $4.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vermilion Energy.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $611.07 million during the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 55.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS.

VET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$34.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.90.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the third quarter valued at about $7,252,000. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 86,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 25.7% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 256,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 52,538 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the third quarter worth about $821,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 12.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 244,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 27,537 shares during the last quarter. 23.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VET traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.39. The company had a trading volume of 205,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,506,072. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Vermilion Energy has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $23.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.37%.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

