-$0.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.75) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.70). Park-Ohio posted earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 237.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Park-Ohio.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.96). Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.19%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Park-Ohio in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Park-Ohio from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Park-Ohio from $20.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Park-Ohio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Shares of PKOH stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.57. The stock had a trading volume of 46,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,259. The firm has a market cap of $158.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.16. Park-Ohio has a 1-year low of $12.19 and a 1-year high of $38.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.37 and its 200-day moving average is $19.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Park-Ohio by 87.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 0.6% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 436,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 158.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 183.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 190,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

