$0.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. Kohl’s posted earnings of $1.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full-year earnings of $7.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.92 to $7.48. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $8.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kohl’s.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KSS. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kohl’s from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group lowered Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.54.

KSS stock opened at $61.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Kohl’s has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is presently 31.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KSS. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 332.3% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 111,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,712,000 after buying an additional 85,332 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 90.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 261,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,797,000 after purchasing an additional 124,436 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 3.4% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 621,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,585,000 after acquiring an additional 356,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,731,000. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

