$0.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.80 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.84. Dolby Laboratories reported earnings of $0.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dolby Laboratories.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.05). Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $351.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.12 million.

DLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

In related news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $138,859.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $100,237.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.3% in the first quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 62,430 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,883,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $55,937,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLB stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.57. The company had a trading volume of 354,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,871. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06. Dolby Laboratories has a 12-month low of $69.18 and a 12-month high of $104.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

