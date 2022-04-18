$0.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTXGet Rating) to announce $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.86. Allegiance Bancshares reported earnings of $0.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Allegiance Bancshares.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTXGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $60.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.93 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allegiance Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Prospector Partners LLC bought a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $283,000. Institutional investors own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

ABTX opened at $40.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $833.21 million, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.31. Allegiance Bancshares has a one year low of $34.30 and a one year high of $46.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Allegiance Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.00%.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

