$1.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) will post $1.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.05 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide reported sales of $759.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full-year sales of $4.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.47 billion to $4.80 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.79 billion to $5.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VAC. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.60.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP Michael E. Yonker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.35, for a total transaction of $155,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 6,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total value of $993,131.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VAC. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,254,000. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,535,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,461,000 after acquiring an additional 99,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VAC opened at $152.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.50 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a twelve month low of $133.49 and a twelve month high of $183.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 227.53%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

