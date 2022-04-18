$1.03 EPS Expected for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for eBay’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.05. eBay posted earnings per share of $1.09 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eBay will report full year earnings of $4.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $5.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow eBay.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. TheStreet cut eBay from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on eBay from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on eBay from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.88.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.65. 211,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,015,468. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. eBay has a 52-week low of $49.53 and a 52-week high of $81.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.80 and its 200-day moving average is $64.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. eBay’s payout ratio is 4.35%.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $2,696,527.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,125,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,768,219 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $184,087,000 after buying an additional 33,168 shares in the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,864,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 2.9% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 79,252 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 4.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,837,932 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $337,059,000 after buying an additional 184,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

