$1.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) to post $1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Magna International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.24. Magna International reported earnings of $1.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magna International will report full-year earnings of $5.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $6.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $8.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Magna International.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.47. Magna International had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Magna International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Magna International from $98.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Magna International from $99.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magna International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.08.

MGA stock opened at $60.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.54. Magna International has a 52-week low of $54.60 and a 52-week high of $104.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Magna International by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Magna International by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Magna International by 142.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Magna International by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Magna International during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

