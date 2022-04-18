$1.09 Billion in Sales Expected for TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.09 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.10 billion and the lowest is $1.06 billion. TreeHouse Foods reported sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full-year sales of $4.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $4.84 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.76 billion to $4.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TreeHouse Foods.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on THS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Shares of TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $33.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.27, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.11 and its 200 day moving average is $37.89. TreeHouse Foods has a 1 year low of $29.47 and a 1 year high of $52.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THS. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 4,095.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 133.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TreeHouse Foods (THS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.