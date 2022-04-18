$1.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) to report earnings per share of $1.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CGI’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the lowest is $1.18. CGI posted earnings of $1.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CGI will report full-year earnings of $4.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $4.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CGI.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CGI in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $85.44 price objective for the company. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CGI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.26.

NYSE:GIB traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.71. 19,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,599. CGI has a fifty-two week low of $77.25 and a fifty-two week high of $93.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.06.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CGI by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 599,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,661,000 after acquiring an additional 59,031 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in CGI by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 196,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,108,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in CGI by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of CGI by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after buying an additional 13,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CGI by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after buying an additional 6,711 shares in the last quarter. 52.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

