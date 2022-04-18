$1.28 Billion in Sales Expected for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) This Quarter

Analysts expect Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.28 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.29 billion. Church & Dwight posted sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full-year sales of $5.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.51 billion to $5.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.69 billion to $5.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Church & Dwight.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Church & Dwight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.38.

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $1,644,884.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 12.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 227.5% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 18,256 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 39,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 6.8% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 19.7% during the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHD opened at $102.65 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.43. Church & Dwight has a 52-week low of $80.76 and a 52-week high of $105.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.72%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile (Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Church & Dwight (CHD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.