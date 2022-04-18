$1.32 EPS Expected for Stepan (NYSE:SCL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) will post $1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Stepan’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.24. Stepan reported earnings of $1.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stepan will report full-year earnings of $6.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.47 to $6.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $8.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Stepan.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.04). Stepan had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $610.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stepan in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stepan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stepan in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCL. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Stepan in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stepan during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Stepan by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Stepan by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stepan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stepan stock traded down $0.63 on Monday, reaching $98.93. The stock had a trading volume of 892 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,035. Stepan has a 1 year low of $95.78 and a 1 year high of $139.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is 22.67%.

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

