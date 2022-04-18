$1.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECKGet Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.46. Deckers Outdoor posted earnings per share of $1.18 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full-year earnings of $15.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.96 to $15.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $17.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.99 to $18.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Deckers Outdoor.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECKGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.07. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.99 earnings per share.

DECK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.55.

Shares of DECK stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $271.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,008. Deckers Outdoor has a 1-year low of $231.88 and a 1-year high of $451.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $278.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $337.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.86.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 580.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 102 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

