$1.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.36 and the highest is $1.46. Watts Water Technologies posted earnings of $1.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full year earnings of $6.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $6.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Watts Water Technologies.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $473.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on WTS. StockNews.com began coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

NYSE WTS opened at $131.18 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.73 and a 200-day moving average of $170.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.97. Watts Water Technologies has a 52 week low of $118.07 and a 52 week high of $212.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.27%.

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $812,224.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 688.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

