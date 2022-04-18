$1.42 Billion in Sales Expected for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) to post $1.42 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirty Two analysts have issued estimates for Workday’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.44 billion and the lowest is $1.41 billion. Workday reported sales of $1.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workday will report full year sales of $6.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.11 billion to $6.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.28 billion to $7.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Workday.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 0.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Workday from $360.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Exane BNP Paribas cut Workday from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Workday from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Workday from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Workday from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.83.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 209,657 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.52, for a total value of $50,007,387.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,900,295.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,597 shares of company stock worth $55,407,953 over the last 90 days. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Junto Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 300.1% in the 3rd quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 355,591 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,859,000 after acquiring an additional 266,723 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Workday by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Workday by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,794,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Workday by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 384,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,958,000 after buying an additional 165,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC grew its stake in Workday by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY opened at $224.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.04. The stock has a market cap of $56.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,246.70 and a beta of 1.38. Workday has a 52 week low of $205.90 and a 52 week high of $307.81.

About Workday (Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Workday (WDAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.