$1.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect that Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSXGet Rating) will post $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.30. Phillips 66 posted earnings of ($1.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 224.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full-year earnings of $8.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.99 to $9.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.81 to $9.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Phillips 66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $33.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.11 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.11%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.16) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PSX. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.73.

In other news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total value of $701,472.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,080,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 146,469 shares of company stock worth $12,955,593. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSX. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 191.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16,415 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. First Community Trust NA grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 60.6% in the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 81.6% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 67.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $82.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.51. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $94.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.32%.

About Phillips 66 (Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phillips 66 (PSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.