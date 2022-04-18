$1.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) will post $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.30. Phillips 66 posted earnings of ($1.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 224.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full-year earnings of $8.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.99 to $9.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.81 to $9.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Phillips 66.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $33.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.11 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.11%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.16) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PSX. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.73.

In other news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total value of $701,472.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,080,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 146,469 shares of company stock worth $12,955,593. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSX. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 191.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16,415 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. First Community Trust NA grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 60.6% in the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 81.6% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 67.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $82.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.51. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $94.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.32%.

About Phillips 66 (Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phillips 66 (PSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.