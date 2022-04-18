$1.44 EPS Expected for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.30 and the lowest is $1.15. Phillips 66 posted earnings per share of ($1.16) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 224.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full year earnings of $8.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.99 to $9.59. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.81 to $9.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Phillips 66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.01. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $33.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.16) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.73.

Shares of PSX opened at $82.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $94.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.12. The firm has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.32%.

In related news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,080,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $11,173,761.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,469 shares of company stock worth $12,955,593 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. First Community Trust NA boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 67.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

