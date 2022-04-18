$1.57 EPS Expected for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) will post earnings of $1.57 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.62 and the lowest is $1.51. Toronto-Dominion Bank posted earnings per share of $1.62 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will report full-year earnings of $6.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $6.53. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.58 to $7.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Toronto-Dominion Bank.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

TD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$116.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. CIBC cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$104.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 48.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.59. The stock had a trading volume of 84,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256,636. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $62.81 and a one year high of $86.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.80. The company has a market capitalization of $134.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.702 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.81%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

