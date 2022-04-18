$1.60 Billion in Sales Expected for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) will report $1.60 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.62 billion and the lowest is $1.58 billion. Yum! Brands posted sales of $1.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full year sales of $7.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.94 billion to $7.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.41 billion to $7.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Yum! Brands.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 23.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share.

YUM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen raised Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.94.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 116,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,285,000 after purchasing an additional 51,601 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 157.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 10,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,244 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, TPI Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 144,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,643,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $122.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.33 and its 200 day moving average is $125.22. Yum! Brands has a twelve month low of $111.63 and a twelve month high of $139.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.68%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

