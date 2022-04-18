$1.65 Billion in Sales Expected for CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) to post $1.65 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for CACI International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.67 billion and the lowest is $1.63 billion. CACI International reported sales of $1.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CACI International will report full year sales of $6.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.29 billion to $6.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.50 billion to $6.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CACI International.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by ($0.08). CACI International had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CACI shares. Raymond James raised shares of CACI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of CACI International in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of CACI International in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CACI International from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CACI International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.67.

Shares of CACI stock opened at $294.32 on Monday. CACI International has a 12-month low of $238.29 and a 12-month high of $313.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $286.25 and a 200-day moving average of $276.89.

In other news, insider Gregory R. Bradford acquired 1,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $245.92 per share, for a total transaction of $273,217.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $34,392.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 42.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 739,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $193,933,000 after purchasing an additional 221,504 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CACI International by 10.0% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 459,386 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $120,405,000 after buying an additional 41,903 shares during the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P increased its holdings in CACI International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 291,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,526,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in CACI International by 0.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 147,932 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in CACI International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 78,149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

