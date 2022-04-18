1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,060,000 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the March 15th total of 3,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 14.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.81. The stock had a trading volume of 23,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,503. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.39. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $38.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $898.26 million, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.36.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.36 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 709,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,660,000 after purchasing an additional 350,683 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 58,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 7,865 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 457,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,691,000 after acquiring an additional 92,517 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $463,000. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FLWS. StockNews.com began coverage on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark cut their price objective on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $47.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. DA Davidson cut 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.38.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

