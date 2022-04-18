1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,060,000 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the March 15th total of 3,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 14.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.
1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.81. The stock had a trading volume of 23,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,503. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.39. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $38.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $898.26 million, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.36.
1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.36 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on FLWS. StockNews.com began coverage on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark cut their price objective on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $47.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. DA Davidson cut 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.38.
About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (Get Rating)
1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.
