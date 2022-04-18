$121.56 Million in Sales Expected for Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) will announce sales of $121.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Grosvenor Capital Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $111.80 million to $131.31 million. Grosvenor Capital Management reported sales of $103.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Grosvenor Capital Management will report full-year sales of $551.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $547.30 million to $555.43 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $593.97 million, with estimates ranging from $587.54 million to $600.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Grosvenor Capital Management.

Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $190.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.83 million. Grosvenor Capital Management had a net margin of 4.04% and a negative return on equity of 187.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share.

GCMG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grosvenor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Grosvenor Capital Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,475,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management during the third quarter valued at about $187,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 82.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 17,460 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 19.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,515,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,976,000 after purchasing an additional 411,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $370,000. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GCMG stock opened at $9.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 0.04. Grosvenor Capital Management has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $13.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Grosvenor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.01%.

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

