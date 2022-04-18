$145.24 Million in Sales Expected for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $145.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $141.93 million and the highest is $149.43 million. PTC Therapeutics reported sales of $117.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full year sales of $697.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $648.00 million to $741.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $870.05 million, with estimates ranging from $822.00 million to $910.38 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PTC Therapeutics.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.79) by ($0.24). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 97.27% and a negative return on equity of 351.90%. The company had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.70.

In related news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 11,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $502,146.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 1,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $78,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,509 shares of company stock worth $1,909,643 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTCT. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 79,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 18,754 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 153.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 69,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 41,941 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,571,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,473,000 after acquiring an additional 315,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 221,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $44.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 0.89. PTC Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $32.44 and a twelve month high of $50.26.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

