$197.10 Million in Sales Expected for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) to report sales of $197.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $198.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $196.00 million. Ethan Allen Interiors reported sales of $176.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will report full year sales of $788.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $777.70 million to $799.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $782.80 million, with estimates ranging from $766.60 million to $799.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ethan Allen Interiors.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $208.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

ETD has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

ETD opened at $25.26 on Monday. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $32.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.10 million, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is currently 36.71%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Cim LLC bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter valued at about $356,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter worth about $399,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter valued at about $429,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

