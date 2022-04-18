$2.22 Billion in Sales Expected for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) to report sales of $2.22 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.32 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.14 billion. Brighthouse Financial reported sales of $2.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will report full-year sales of $8.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.46 billion to $9.07 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.19 billion to $9.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Brighthouse Financial.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $1.72. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.03 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BHF shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 12,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHF opened at $53.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.72 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.27. Brighthouse Financial has a twelve month low of $40.03 and a twelve month high of $62.33.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brighthouse Financial (BHF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.