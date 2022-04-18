$2.46 EPS Expected for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.46 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Atlas Air Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.76. Atlas Air Worldwide reported earnings of $2.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will report full year earnings of $14.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.15 to $16.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $12.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.71 to $14.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Atlas Air Worldwide.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $7.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.83 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAWW. StockNews.com cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlas Air Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 9,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $882,288.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAWW. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,427 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $888,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 169,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,198,000 after buying an additional 84,587 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 1,152.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 16,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $408,000.

AAWW traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.77. 21,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,250. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.17. Atlas Air Worldwide has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $97.13.

Atlas Air Worldwide announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Atlas Air Worldwide (Get Rating)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.