$2.58 Billion in Sales Expected for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) will post $2.58 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ryder System’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.56 billion and the highest is $2.59 billion. Ryder System posted sales of $2.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryder System will report full-year sales of $10.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.63 billion to $10.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $11.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.17 billion to $11.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ryder System.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $1.03. Ryder System had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on R. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.83.

Shares of NYSE R opened at $64.02 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.81. Ryder System has a 1 year low of $61.71 and a 1 year high of $93.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 24.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of R. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Ryder System by 423.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryder System Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryder System (R)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.