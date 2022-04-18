$2.60 Billion in Sales Expected for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) will post $2.60 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Assurant’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.67 billion. Assurant posted sales of $2.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Assurant will report full-year sales of $10.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.62 billion to $10.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $11.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.23 billion to $11.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Assurant.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. Assurant had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

AIZ has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.74.

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $189.30 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.12. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.59. Assurant has a one year low of $144.18 and a one year high of $190.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

In other news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total transaction of $403,018.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total transaction of $727,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $370,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 20,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

