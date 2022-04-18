$202.59 Million in Sales Expected for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) This Quarter

Analysts expect HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) to post $202.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for HealthEquity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $200.14 million to $208.30 million. HealthEquity reported sales of $184.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HealthEquity will report full year sales of $825.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $821.25 million to $828.12 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $894.93 million, with estimates ranging from $884.50 million to $913.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for HealthEquity.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $203.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

HQY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of HealthEquity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.33.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,397 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 51.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 44.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 145,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,454,000 after purchasing an additional 44,818 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 70.8% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,708,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,590,000 after purchasing an additional 114,437 shares in the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $70.01 on Monday. HealthEquity has a one year low of $36.81 and a one year high of $84.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.99 and a 200-day moving average of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.09.

HealthEquity Company Profile (Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HealthEquity (HQY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.