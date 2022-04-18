$22.85 Million in Sales Expected for Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) to announce $22.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cellectis’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.50 million and the highest is $32.20 million. Cellectis posted sales of $27.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full-year sales of $77.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.70 million to $144.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $125.60 million, with estimates ranging from $99.00 million to $152.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cellectis.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.50. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 170.26% and a negative return on equity of 41.88%. The company had revenue of $13.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.95) earnings per share.

CLLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cellectis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CLLS opened at $4.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cellectis has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $20.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.52 and its 200 day moving average is $7.48. The company has a market cap of $187.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.25.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLLS. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 312,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after buying an additional 17,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 163,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 36,862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.04% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

